‘Vinta’ to hit South, exit by Christmas

Tropical Storm Vinta (international code name: Tembin) was expected to make a landfall in Mindanao this Friday morning and will most likely be outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Christmas morning as local government units brace for the worst-case scenario.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Vinta was located 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

It packed maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometer per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph and was forecast to move westward at 18 kph.

Five areas in Mindanao were under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2, with winds of 61-120 kph, particularly in Davao Oriental, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur.

In the Visayas, 13 areas were under Signal No.1: Southern Leyte, southern portion of Leyte and Bohol, southern Cebu and Siquijor.

Also under Signal No. 1 in Mindanao were Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, North Cotabato, Maguindanao, the rest of Davao Oriental, northern Davao del Sur, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur.

Vinta was expected to hit the Surigao-Davao Oriental landmass on Thursday evening or Friday morning.

“Only after 96 hours can we expect Vinta to be outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz said.

The storm trajectory has been estimated by Pagasa to pass through Compostela Valley and a large portion of Davao City westward towardsCotabato City.

While the distance between Iligan City and the storm path is about 294 kilometers, the possibility of a strong sustained downpour, gusty winds and flooding can still occur in the city, according to Peter Suson, who made a study of flood-prone areas of Iligan in 2011.

“Iligan has prepared for the worst-case scenario,” said Vice Mayor Jemar Vera Cruz, who added that they met with members of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) on Wednesday.

Iligan City administrator Cheryl Polledo said the CDRRMO has issued Advisory Number 1, an alert and monitoring status to be approved by Mayor Celso Regencia, after Pagasa issued Signal No. 1.

All rescue units have been alerted and rescue equipment prepared, including the city’s relief operations personnel and additional resources for relief goods distribution, Vera Cruz said.

Based on previous encounters with storms, the CDRRMO has identified several vulnerable areas in Iligan like Mandulog, Ubaldo Laya, Palao, Tubod and Mahayahay that could experience flooding.

Scattered to widespread moderate rains were forecast over Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and northern Mindanao while the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the tropical storm.

Caraga is comprised of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

The Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Calabarzon and Aurora including Polillo Island will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the tail end of a cold front.

Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa while Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon comprise Calabarzon.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Region, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region and the rest of Luzon will have cloudy skies with isolated rains because of the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, the Cagayan De Oro Water District (COWD) has raised the “Level Three” warning in anticipation of Vinta.

COWD General Manager Rachel Beja said under Level Three alert, the district’s “emergency response team” was ordered activated while employees have been instructed to adopt precautionary measures to ensure their personal safety.

On Thursday, the district dispatched several teams to various areas in the city to check water pipe connections and reinforced pipelines to make sure that water services would not be disrupted once the storm sets in, Beja added.

He said the district’s emergency response team would focus on the safety of its workers by assisting in the evacuation of district employees who might be affected by Vinta .

Beja said about 700 district employees were directly or indirectly affected by the fury of Typhoon Sendong in 2011 with about 600 people confirmed dead and 500 others have remained missing.

In Misamis Oriental, Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano has ordered the activation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) to a higher level by mobilizing the province’s risk reduction team at the municipal level.

He also directed all other line provincial agencies to closely coordinate with the PDRRMO for immediate response to emergencies.

“I told the PDRRMO and other heads of the provincial government agencies to ‘stay awake’ and be on their post during the Christmas celebration on Christmas Eve.”

WITH TED KHAN JUANITE and CRIS DIAZ