‘Vinta’ kills at least 209 in Mindanao on eve of Christmas

At least 209 people have been killed and 144 are missing in Mindanao after a tropical storm triggered severe flooding and landslides that also wrecked Christmas for tens of thousands of survivors.

Tropical Storm “Vinta” (international name: “Tembin”) lashed Mindanao island, home to 20 million people, on Friday with strong gusts and torrential rain, wiping out at least one mountain village and prompting a massive rescue operation.

Police said 144 people remained missing while more than 40,000 had fled their homes to evacuation camps as Tembin roared out into the South China Sea early Sunday.

A total of 70,000 have been displaced or otherwise affected by the storm according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which warned that continued heavy rain could hamper the search for survivors.

“People left everything behind when they fled for their lives,” the IFRC’s Philippines operations and programs manager Patrick Elliott said in a statement.

The archipelago nation is pummeled by major storms every year, many of them deadly. Mindanao tends to be less affected and officials said this might have caused many to ignore warnings to move to safer ground.

Footage showed vast tracts of land on the island submerged by brown water, often waist-deep, with streets turning into rivers.

Local police said 135 people were killed and 72 missing in the northern section of Mindanao, while 47 were dead and 72 missing in the impoverished Zamboanga peninsula on its western side.

Another 18 people perished in the province of Lanao del Sur in the center of the island.

Of the 135 reported dead by the police, 127 were from Lanao del Norte, six from Bukidnon, one from Misamis Occidental and one from Iligan.

The fatality in Iligan City was identified as Nick Goc-ong Nahuman, 32, while the one from Misamis Occidental was identified as Joseph Gallo, 24, said Supt. Lemuel Gonda, Philippine National Police (PNP) Northern Mindanao spokesman.

In Bukidnon, the fatalities were Renan Ambutik Mantungohan, 12; Renan Vambanay Mantungohan, 14; Jayson Mantungohan Acain; Lother Coquilla, 40; Epifania Buntoyan Mirabueno, 65; and Irene Baloc Mirabueno, 2.

Of the 127 dead in Lanao del Norte, only 16 were identified: Marivic Canete; Marcos Alalong; Johnrel Lumayno; Joel Ababa; Naira Ameril Gandamanagan, 23; Jonaisah Pangantapan, 9; Najefa Dumaptar, 5; Ester Rosales, 40; Maisalam Ameril, 61; Almar Ameril, 15; Naira Guindarangan, 23; Camal Aga Pangantapan, 27; Macabalang Ameril, 85; Luzviminda Yagono; Earl Dejos, 11; and Naira Ameril, 28.

Village erased

One of the places hit hardest was the mountain village of Dalama, which was virtually wiped off the map as rampaging floodwaters carried away 103 houses.

Footage on ABS-CBN showed houses there destroyed or engulfed by floodwaters and rescuers retrieving the body of a girl buried in a landslide.

Police, soldiers and volunteers used shovels and their bare hands to dig through mud and debris in their search for survivors.

“The flood was already close and the people were not able to get out from their homes,” Armando Sangcopan, an elderly male survivor, told the station.

In the town of Kabasalan in Zamboanga, dozens of families huddled in the homes of neighbors on Christmas Eve, two days after floods carried off 40 houses, killing three people with one other missing, said local civil defense chief Junalyn Maravillo.

“This is a disaster. They don’t think about Christmas. All they think about is what they will eat for today,” she told AFP.

The storm swept into the South China Sea before dawn Sunday after hitting the western tourist island of Palawan overnight Saturday, the state weather service said.

In a Palawan fishing village, a 53-year-old man was killed by a crocodile while securing his boat in a river.

Vinta struck less than a week after Tropical Storm “Urduja” left scores dead and more than 20 missing in the central Philippines, straining the disaster-prone nation’s already stretched resources.

The deadliest typhoon to hit the country is still Haiyan, which killed thousands and destroyed entire towns in heavily populated areas of the central Philippines in November 2013.

‘Vinta’ exits PH

Vinta exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday as Mindanao and other affected areas may expect generally improved weather on Christmas Day, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that although Vinta intensified into a typhoon early Sunday morning, it was headed out of the country and as of 10 a.m. was located 300 kilometers (km) south-southeast of Pagasa Island in Palawan.

It packed maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 145 kph, and was forecast to further move westward at 25 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 remains raised over Southern Palawan, which may experience 30-60 kph of winds over the next 36 hours.

Moderate to heavy rains will persist in the entire island of Palawan this Sunday, Christmas Eve, which may still cause flooding and landslides.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and Quezon can expect cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains caused by “easterlies” or winds blowing from the east.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains will occur over the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera and Ilocos caused by a northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect a similar weather situation because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

Vinta ravaged the southern Philippines days after Tropical Storm “Urduja” left 46 people dead as it swamped most of Visayas.

Weather specialist Chris Perez told The Manila Times, however, that there would be “no other serious weather disturbance that would affect the country in the next two to three days, so the people can have a peaceful holiday for now.”

WITH DEMPSEY REYES AND ASHLEY JOSE