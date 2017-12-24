‘Vinta’ leaves at least 200 dead in Mindanao — police

THE death toll from Tropical Storm “Vinta” (international name: Tembin) rose to at least 200, with over 100 others still missing in affected areas in Mindanao, according to a report from the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Northern Mindanao.

The biggest recorded was in Lanao del Norte at 27. Six are from Bukidnon, one from Misamis Occidental and one from Iligan.

In Zamboanga Peninsula, 47 fatalities were recorded. Of the number, three were in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay; one from Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay; one from Leon Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte; seven from Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte; nine from Salug, Zamboanga del Norte; six from Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte; and 20 from Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte.

Of the 72 missing, 71 were from Zamboanga del Norte and one from Zamboanga Sibugay. As for the wounded, the police recorded 10 from Zamboanga del Norte and five from Zamboanga Sibugay. DEMPSEY REYES