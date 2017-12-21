‘Vinta’ in, Surigao, Davao under storm signals

THE low-pressure area spotted off Surigao del Sur has turned into a tropical depression the weather bureau named “Vinta.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.1 has been hoisted over Surigao del Sur and Northern Davao Oriental.

If “Vinta” strengthens, the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Compostela Valley and Davao del Norte may also be placed under storm signals, according to the weather bureau.

“Vinta” was located 735 kilometers (km) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 5 p.m. Wednesday, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 60 kph as it moved westward at 20 kph.

Those living in Caraga and Davao regions were advised to brace for scattered rains that could trigger landslides and floods.

Meanwhile, the tail-end of a cold front will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Rizal and Northern Quezon including Polillo Island.

Ilocos region will have cloudy skies with scattered rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

Also on Wednesday, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu urged residents in landslide and flood-prone areas to heed government warnings and emergency alerts.

“We are particularly appealing to those living in areas that have already been identified as highly susceptible to landslides and floods to please evacuate as soon as you are told to, so that we can achieve zero casualty,” he said.

As a storm’s track can change quickly and unexpectedly, Cimatu urged residents in affected to bring their families to evacuation areas early.

“Lives are more important than property. Let us all remain safe and alive, especially during this Christmas season,” he said.

WITH GLEE JALEA