Violators of ‘no-collection’ policy in Negros warned

BACOLOD CITY, Negros Occidental: Principals and teachers caught violating the “no-collection” policy of the Department of Education will face charges of insubordination, Gilbert Sadsad, regional director DepEd in the Negros Island Region (NIR) said.

Sadsad made the warning after receiving reports that there are still schools in the region collecting fees from students during ongoing enrollment.

He confirmed that there are two schools in Negros Occidental–one in Murcia town and another in Bacolod City–who have been collecting fees.

Sadsad, however, did not name the schools nor the principals involved.

“When I received the reports, I immediately called the principals of the schools and ordered them to stop the collection,” he said.

Those who are caught violating the policy, according to Sadsad, will automatically face charges of insubordination.