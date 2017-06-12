Vireya offers Bali-inspired living in Tagaytay

THE SM Group’s Tagaytay Highlands is now offering a new subdivision in the development’s midlands section, a Bali-inspired community called Vireya featuring lots up to 562 square meters in area.

“Vireya, the first and only tropical resort community in Tagaytay Highlands, perfectly bonds the cool mist of the mountains and the vibrant warmth of the tropics. Located on the highest point of the Midlands, Vireya presents views of the Taal Lake and the Highlands mountains – highlighting lush, refreshing sceneries of Mt. Makiling,” the developer said in a statement.

Housing lots within the Vireya subdivision range in area from 250 to 562 square meters. In order to maintain the “Bali-inspired” style of the development, design elements recommended for houses include elements of wood and wide glass windows. High-pitched roofs and entryways with lanais and patios are also suggested to maximize natural lighting and views.

Among the amenities designed to promote holistic living at Vireya are the Pavana, a pavilion with swimming pool, and the Ammanya Massage Point. Spend serene afternoons with nature at Vireya’s pocket parks or gardens such as the Cala Mira, Leafwing, and Garden Patio. Kids and kids at heart may enjoy their pastime or lounge in their favorite spot at the very first neighborhood Treehouse within Tagaytay Highlands. Several jogging paths also surround various residential zones for an active and fit lifestyle. This exclusive, gated community is equipped with 24-hour security, emergency power systems, underground utilities, and adequate water supply.

Property purchase at Vireya also provides residents with extensive access to a wide selection of world-class amenities and recreational activities at The Country Club. The Club boasts of new eco-adventures such as the Aerial Walk, Trail Buggy, Highlands Archery, and Pedal Go Kart Racing alongside its other sports facilities for swimming, tennis, bowling, and badminton. Well-known specialty restaurants like the Highlander Steakhouse and the Highlands China Palace continue to be enjoyed by members and residents alike, along with a variety of gastronomical outlets available at the Gourmet Avenue.