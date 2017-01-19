Virginia executes quadruple killer

WASHINGTON: A man convicted of killing a family of four during a burglary was put to death by lethal injection in Virginia on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).When asked if he had any last words, Ricky Gray’s response was, “nope,” state authorities said. Hours before the execution, the US Supreme Court rejected a request for a stay of execution. Gray, 39, and his nephew entered the home of a family in the state capital Richmond on New Year’s Day of 2006 with the intention of robbery. They killed a couple and their daughters aged four and nine. The bodies were found tied up in the basement, their throats slashed and their heads bashed in. The house was set on fire.The nephew is serving a life sentence in a separate killing.

AFP