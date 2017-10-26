For those who enjoy eating and love to cook, connecting online has become an easier, and arguably, a better, way to explore and share food interests.

To feed these passions, Jolly Food Line opened up a “virtual” kitchen class where home cooks, foodies, and aspiring food entrepreneurs alike can learn the different aspects of food and cooking together.

Hosted by chef Mitchie Sison, “The Jolly Show” is a fun, interactive online venue for food lovers, home cooks, and aspiring “momtrepreneurs”—mother entrepreneurs—to share cooking experiences and common interests in the kitchen.

The monthly-themed show is a full-live cooking demo on Facebook with each kitchen session featuring special guests joining the actual cooking demo and web discussions.

Moreover, each cooking episode is done in a simple and comfortable manner. The recipes are easy to follow and straightforward. The show’s flow is concise yet rich in vital information. And along with a live comment box, viewers instantly become part of a vast online cooking community.

“With just a tablet or smartphone in hand, even those from remote locations in the provinces can conveniently take part in the fun,” Marilou Acuña, Fly Ace Group category manager, noted.