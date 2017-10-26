For those who enjoy eating and love to cook, connecting online has become an easier, and arguably, a better, way to explore and share food interests.
To feed these passions, Jolly Food Line opened up a “virtual” kitchen class where home cooks, foodies, and aspiring food entrepreneurs alike can learn the different aspects of food and cooking together.
Hosted by chef Mitchie Sison, “The Jolly Show” is a fun, interactive online venue for food lovers, home cooks, and aspiring “momtrepreneurs”—mother entrepreneurs—to share cooking experiences and common interests in the kitchen.
The monthly-themed show is a full-live cooking demo on Facebook with each kitchen session featuring special guests joining the actual cooking demo and web discussions.
Moreover, each cooking episode is done in a simple and comfortable manner. The recipes are easy to follow and straightforward. The show’s flow is concise yet rich in vital information. And along with a live comment box, viewers instantly become part of a vast online cooking community.
“With just a tablet or smartphone in hand, even those from remote locations in the provinces can conveniently take part in the fun,” Marilou Acuña, Fly Ace Group category manager, noted.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.