Virtual money exchange applications rising – BSP

Applications to operate virtual currency exchanges in the Philippines have surged as investor interest remains strong, a senior Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) official said.

“There are 29 pending applications under different stages of processing, i.e., ongoing evaluation, awaiting submission of documentary requirements, and for presentation of business mode,” central bank Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier told reporters over the weekend.

This latest number is more than double the 12 pending applications reported by the Bangko Sentral last December.

Virtual currency exchanges are required to register with the BSP and the Anti Money Laundering Council and submit periodic reports regarding transactions and their finances.

Fonacier noted that as of March 15, Rebittance Inc. and Betur, Inc. — also known as coins.ph. — were the only virtual currency exchanges accredited by regulators.

The BSP has said that virtual currency transactions in the Philippines, based on the activities of these two exchanges as of the first half, were averaging over $8 million per month.

Given the increasing popularity of bitcoin and other forms of digital money, the Bangko Sentral said it would be issuing an advisory to the general public to be wary of these types of institutions.

The central bank, in early 2017, moved to regulate virtual currency transactions, issuing Circular 944 that set guidelines for the operation of virtual currency exchanges.

The BSP said it was not endorsing any virtual currency but wanted to regulate their use for payments and remittances, at the same time limiting money laundering and terrorist financing risks.

A virtual currency is any type of digital unit that is used as a medium of exchange or a form of digitally stored value created by agreement within the community of virtual currency users, according to regulators.