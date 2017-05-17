Visa-free entry to Taiwan for Pinoys possible by Sept. 2017

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announced that implementation of visa-free entry to the ROC for Filipinos had been postponed in order to complete relevant administrative procedures and inter-agency coordination.

MOFA is expected to release full details of the visa-free arrangement including exact date of commencement of the implementation either in September 2017 or at an appropriate date later.

Since 2016, Taiwan has adopted a number of visa liberalization measures for Filipinos to visit Taiwan as part of its “New Southbound Policy.”

These measures are expected to enhance bilateral relations and expand multi-faceted exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Despite the postponement of the visa-free policy, Filipinos who wish to visit Taiwan are advised to continue to apply for either free Travel Authorization Certification (TAC) or payable e-visa (single entry: NTD1,632) or the payable appropriate proper visa stamped in the passport (single entry, P2,400; and multiple entry, P4,800).

Since October 2016, the Philippines has been included in Taiwan’s e-visa program list.

MOFA has decided to further enlarge eligibility criteria of the TAC for qualified Philippine travellers starting June 1 this year.

Filipinos who had been issued a Taiwan visa (labor visa with remarks “FL” or “X” are excluded) over the last 10 years may also apply for the TAC without paying any fee.

The Travel Authorization Certification allows multiple-entries to Taiwan, valid for 90 days with every stay up to 30 days.

Dr. Gary Song-Huann Lin, Representative of Taiwan to the Philippines, said the granting of visa-free privilege to Filipinos is one of his priorities during his tenure in the Philippines, and that he and his colleagues in the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) will exert efforts toward closer Taiwan-Philippines bilateral ties.

Such ties are aimed at enhancing tourism, trade, investment, agricultural, technology, economic, cultural, educational and people-to-people cooperation and exchanges between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Lin said the postponement of the visa-free policy will pave the way for smoother operations, more effective immigration procedures and security.

He advised parties interested in more visa information to check the TECO website at http://www.roc-taiwan.org/ph