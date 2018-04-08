Visa taps SM for contactless payment

Global payments technology provider Visa Inc. has started its bid to lead the cashless transaction revolution through its partnership with retail giant SM.

Stuart Tomlinson, Visa country manager for the Philippines and Guam, showed optimism that this deal could help the Philippines adapt a cashless ecosystem.

“We look forward to seeing more Filipinos embrace it and helping to accelerate the use of electronic payments in the country,” he said at the media launch on Thursday in Makati City.

Under the partnership, 5,000 contactless terminals are enabled across 59 SM Stores in 68 SM Supermalls nationwide, allowing cardholders to make contactless payments.

Tomlinson told reporters following the launching that Visa is targeting to seal more partnerships to further boost its presence in the market.

“We [want to cover]all merchants. For us, in order for a new technology, like this contactless system, to take off and make a change, partnering with large merchants with large measure footprints are the appropriate way to do it,” he said.

“We are talking to all merchants. We want to work with all merchants across the country,” Tomlinson added.

Visa is also working with banks, such as Henry Sy-led BDO Unibank, Inc., he noted.

“We actually work with banks. You’ll notice BDO is involved here. It is actually BDO that put technology into the system,” he said.