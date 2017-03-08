Visaya named NIA chief

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed retired Armed Forces chief Ricardo Visaya as head of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

Duterte said Visaya will replace Peter Laviña, who resigned last week amid allegations of corruption.

“Yes. I have appointed retired general, the chief of staff, Visaya,” the President said in a chance interview.

Visaya, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Matikas” Class of 1983, retired in December last year. He was succeeded by General Eduardo Año.

Before heading the 125,000-strong Armed Forces, Visaya served as chief of the Southern Luzon Command, assistant division commander of the 6th Infantry Division in Cotabato, and commander of the 104th Brigade in Sultan Kudarat.

He was also the ground commander in Tarlac and Pampanga when the Hacienda Luisita massacre happened in 2004.