Visayas army command gets new chief from North

The military’s Cebu-based Central Command (CentCom) has a new chief who hails from Isabela and is a “mistah” classmate of Armed Forces chief Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

Maj. Gen. Paul Atal, who was previously the commander of the Philippine Army’s Isabela-based 5th Infantry Division, replaced Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao as CentCom chief, which covers all the islands of Visayas.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, military public affairs chief, described Atal as a “seasoned commander,” given the latter’s previous positions within the military.

“[Maj.] Gen. Atal is one of our finest officers in the Armed Forces. He is a very learned, very experienced and very matured officer. His background will speak for himself and with that, he has distinguished himself when it comes to these assignments,” Arevalo said in an interview on Friday.

“He [Atal] is a seasoned commander, he is a seasoned leader and a manager and he is ready to take the job of a unified command of the Central Philippines,” he added.

Prior to his stint as 5th Infantry Division chief, Atal served as vice commander of the 4th Infantry Division based in Cagayan de Oro City.

Arevalo, however, explained that Atal is still an acting commander of CentCom as President Rodrigo Duterte is yet to sign his appointment papers.

Arevalo likened the situation of Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., who recently took over the Davao-based Eastern Mindanao Command, saying that the latter is also the concurrent commander of the Southern Luzon Command (Solcom), a position he also recently vacated.

“But our Board of Generals in the AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines] had conducted a meeting and came up with list of recomendees for the Solcom commander position,” he said.

On Friday, Guerrero, whose term as military chief of staff was recently extended by the President, led the turnover ceremony of Atal and Lactao in Camp Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City, the main headquarters of CentCom.

Atal, Lactao and Guerrero are members of the Philippine Military Academy “Maharlika” Class of 1984.

Lactao is set to retire on December 11 but his retirement ceremonies were held earlier.

Major reshuffle

A reshuffle is also expected now that Atal vacated his post as 5th Infantry Division (5ID) commander.

According to Arevalo, the 5ID and Solcom will be getting its official commanders once the military Board of Generals completes its list of recommendations.

“Southern Luzon Command will be getting its regular commander and if one will be leaving another position to take over the Solcom post, then it will be considered by our Board of Generals for them to come up with proper recommendations,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES

DR/CC