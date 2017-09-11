Visayas power users urged to switch to net metering

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU: Visayan Electric Company, Inc. (VECO) is encouraging its consumers using solar technology in their homes to enroll in the net metering system.

By enlisting in the program, “we can install the correct metering system and they get to earn more from selling the excess power generated from their system,” VECO Chief Operating Officer Anton Mari Perdices said.

Those who are not yet enrolled in their bi-directional metering system “will also be able to get the correct metering system intended for customers who are using solar technology,” the company said in a statement.

Sunpride Foods, Inc., a meat processing company based here, installed 340 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels in 2015 capable of producing 96 kilowatts at peak.

According to Don Hanley Wong, marketing manager of Sunpride, the electricity generated from these solar panels is primarily used to energize their slaughterhouse facility, which can butcher 180-200 heads of hogs per hour and 25 heads of cattle per hour.

The net metering scheme, an offshoot of the 2008 Renewable Energy System Act, allows households and companies to produce their own energy and sell their excess power supply.

Under this system, end-users of distribution utilities (DUs) can install on-grid solar panels not higher than 100kW. Any surplus from these solar panels are automatically delivered to the local distribution grid.

The distribution utility then gives a peso credit for the excessive power received equivalent to the DU’s blended generation cost, excluding other generation adjustments, and deducts the credits earned from the customer’s electricity bill.

VECO, the second biggest electricity utility firm in the country, is a unit of AboitizPower Corp. and Vivant Corp.

It has a total of 53 net metering customers to date, with a total capacity of 413kW. Seven of these customers are commercial while the rest are residential.