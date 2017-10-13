Visitor arrivals top 586K in July – DoT

International visitor arrivals hit 568,035 in July, the Tourism department reported, in the process generating P33,55 billion in revenues for the Philippines.

“The total visitor receipts in July this year reflect a double-digit growth of 58.22 percent from the previous year’s July expenditures,” the DOT said on Wednesday.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said the result reflected the industry’s potentials.

“We hope to see this upward trend as an indication that our industry is working hard at attracting more of the high-spending segments or that product diversification has yielded more options to do and spend for,” Teo said.

Korea was the top-spending market with estimated expenditures of P9.83 billion, followed by China with P8.89-billion. The United States was third at P3.95 and rounding out the top five were Taiwan and Japan with expenditures of P2.17 billion and P1.66 billion, respectively.

“The consistent monthly growth in visitor arrivals, now totaling 3,925,626 from January to July 2017, strongly indicates the feasibility of reaching the tourism sector’s target of seven million visitors for the year,” the Tourism department said.