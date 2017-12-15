Viva Amelia!

Amelia Romero Ablaza’s annual birthday celebration has always been grand and outstanding—and her 77th was no exception. The Honorary Consul of Guatemala staged a feast that reflected her marvelously blessed and colorful life through the grace of her Creator.

While high society’s queen of grand celebrations, Mellie, as she is widely known, hosted numerous unforgettable fetes, her milestone was perhaps one of her most colorful and well-attended feast to date.

Held at the Ablaza family’s gleaming white countryside hacienda in Alfonso, Cavite, her birthday became a delightful festival of dance, music, fashion and the arts with the vibrancy of Latin America—a continent dear to her heart.

On her big day, Mellie stepped out of their mansion looking every inch the grand dame that she is. She wore a Vintage Closet of California antique gold tunic printed with Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s portrait. For her headdress, she wore a corona de Flores (floral crown) of blush colored.

Together with her husband Consul Louie Ablaza, she welcomed all the arriving guests at their estate’s private chapel to hear the 10 a.m. mass officiated by Fr. Jefferson Agustin.

After an hour of solemnity, the Tagaytay Aces Drum aNd Bugle Band complete with dancing majorettes jumpstarted the festival vibe, while attractive hombres in Mexican ponchos and sombreros ushered guests to the adjacent giant tent for cocktails, which consisted of Moët and savory roasted calf.

Everyone gamely dressed up in their finest and most kaleidoscopic costumes but none could eclipse the beauteous Lady of the Hour who had a quick change of outfits. In a matter of minutes, Mellie magically glided to join her guests in an alluring red and black Steve de Leon creation paired with emerald and cabbage rose headpiece.

Joining in the fun was of course Mellie’s ever supportive family. Her eldest, businessman Marc Ablaza came with his son Santi and daughter Rocio.

Mellie’s only daughter, Czarina Ablaza-Syquia was twinning with her little Azia in matching dresses and floral headpieces, while her husband Jofe Syquia and their boys, Alfonso, Agu, Azi and Amanu all had quirky ponchos.

And of course her second son, famed art-to-wear designer Jun Jun Ablaza, was in an enormous brimmed couture sombrero with skull motifs. He was perhaps the most involved in this extravaganza’s fabulous execution with the help of the event’s overall director Jett Carpio.

After cocktails, everybody gathered at the grand ballroom decorated in the most eye-catching hues and unique elements. Large fringed parasols and numerous floral orbs of different sizes hanging from the ceiling provided a visual feast.

Mellie’s five-tier birthday cake was as lavish, reflecting the colors and elements of Latin America. The tablescapes, most especially at the presidential table, was a delightful sight decorated with fabric butterflies and large multicolored flowers made of nets.

Her over-the-top spectacles, however, were more than just for mere entertainment. Among the décor on her party were works of painters Boysie Villavicencio and Joy Rojas which were made available to raise funds for the scholarship program of the Friends for Cultural Concerns of The Philippines.

Chef Jessie Sincioco prepared an abundant Guatemalan spread for lunch while a mariachi band, balladeer Will Angeles, and Dance Royalties provided entertainment for guests.

Another highlight of Mellie’s birthday was the fashion spectacle of Jun Jun Ablaza in collaboration with celebrity stylist Roko Arceo and director Daniel Cabrera.

It was Jun Jun’s fifth collection for 2017 which he created right after his Manila Fashion Festival show. Entitled Faith and Fashion, the collection was inspired by the South American continent, wherein its colors and the Catholic faith were all incorporated in a modern and a more wearable silhouette.

Everyone had a great time. The younger guests up to the impeccably dressed doyennes of Society and the power-playing gentlemen all ditched their austere suits for costumes and simply enjoyed the party.

Mellie’s may be fortunate to have an abundance of resources, but the greatest and most important gift she receives every year through our Lord’s Grace is the Gift of Life which she lives to the fullest with her ever supportive and loving family and friends. Truly, she definitely had all the good reasons to stage the grandest celebrations!

Happiest Birthday and Viva, Amelia!