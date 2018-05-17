VIVA MEXICO!

Crimson Hotel Filinvest City

To honor Cinco de Mayo, Café Eight’s culinary team invites its guests to embark on a gastronomic marathon of Mexico’s intense and varied flavors. Delectable appetizers such as stuffed jalapeno, chicken fajita salad, pork carnitas, chipotle marinated fish, quesadilla, gambas al ajillo and more become hard to resist! Down these with a shot – or three! – of Tequila. The only way to celebrate.

Café Eight’s Mexican spread is available until May 20. The buffet rate per person is P1,514 net or P1,729 net for free-flowing drinks. For more information about Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila, visit www.crimsonhotel.com/manila/ or call +63 2 863 2222.