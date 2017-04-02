Sunday, April 2, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
  • hk header
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Viva renews contract with SoKor’s CJ Entertainment

    Viva renews contract with SoKor’s CJ Entertainment

    0
    on Entertainment

    RENEWED PARTNERSHIP
    (From left) Eunji Kim, CJ Director of International Sales; Vic del Rosario Jr., Chairman of the Board and CEO of Viva; Yoonhee Choi, CJ Head of International Sales and Distribution; JP Mo Senior Vice President for CJ International Sales and Marketing; and Vincent del Rosario, President and Chief Operating Officer of Viva

    Viva Communications Inc. renewed its film distribution contract with CJ Entertainment, South Korea’s leading multi-media company. Part of the deal is the release in July 2017 of CJ’s biggest film to date, the much-awaited Battleship Island, which stars Song Joong Ki of Descendants Of The Sun; rapper So Ji Sub; and Hwang Jung-Min of Ode To My Father. These Koreanovelas gained immense popularity in the Philippines.

    CJ Entertainment is involved with film production, investment, distribution and exhibition. Among it most successful releases are Ode To My Father and Roaring Currents. Viva Communications, on the other hand, is a frontrunner in Philippine showbiz as a multi-platform entertainment company engaged in film production and distribution, talent management, concerts and events production and promotion and others.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply