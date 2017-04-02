Viva renews contract with SoKor’s CJ Entertainment

Viva Communications Inc. renewed its film distribution contract with CJ Entertainment, South Korea’s leading multi-media company. Part of the deal is the release in July 2017 of CJ’s biggest film to date, the much-awaited Battleship Island, which stars Song Joong Ki of Descendants Of The Sun; rapper So Ji Sub; and Hwang Jung-Min of Ode To My Father. These Koreanovelas gained immense popularity in the Philippines.

CJ Entertainment is involved with film production, investment, distribution and exhibition. Among it most successful releases are Ode To My Father and Roaring Currents. Viva Communications, on the other hand, is a frontrunner in Philippine showbiz as a multi-platform entertainment company engaged in film production and distribution, talent management, concerts and events production and promotion and others.