VIVA VENICE

Furla Spring/Summer 2018 Men’s Collection

Furla’s seasonal collection for Him pays tribute to Venice’s artistic heritage. Patterns and colors from floors and mosaics of the Palazzo Fortuny and Palazzo Ducale inspire the patchwork decoration of the Furla Marte handbag. The inlays of Venetian furniture inform the Furla Zeus handbag. Venetian tapestries are the starting point of the Furla Atlante handbag, while Ulysses, master of disguise, finds a home in the shape-shifting Furla Ulisse backpack. The Furla Marina echoes its maritime theme with removable waterproof lining pads and printed neoprene, while Furla Icaro reflects the quiet, dignified elegance of Riva yachts and boats.

Furla is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, City of Dreams Manila and Rustan’s Makati among others. Follow @ssilifeph on Instagram.