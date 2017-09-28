VIVA VENICE!

Furla Spring/Summer 2018 Men’s Collection

Venice’s artistic heritage, and its journey­­—from ancient city to reference of the contemporary art world—lies at the heart of Furla’s Spring/Summer 2018 Men’s Collection. Patterns and colors from floors and mosaics inspire the “Marte” handbag, while geometric patterns inform the “Zeus” and Venetian tapestries are the starting point of the “Atlante,” a bestiary of mythological creatures and fantastic animals. Homer’s Ulysses, the master of disguises assumes a gondoliere’s uniform in the shape-shifting “Ulisse” backpack, which is always changing, trying on different skins with patchwork motifs of aquatic animals and lagoons and bright geometric patterns. Removable waterproof lining pads, rubberized details, 3D fabrics and waterproof zippers define the sporty “Marina”, while it’s all about the nautical in the “Icaro.”

Furla is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Central Square BGC, City of Dreams Manila, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Okada Manila, Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza.