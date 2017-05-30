Vivo keeps 5th spot in global smartphone market share

CHINESE multinational smartphone maker Vivo Mobile Communications Cor. Ltd. has retained the fifth spot among global smartphone manufacturers in terms of shipments, based on International Data Corporation’s (IDC) first quarter 2017 report.

Vivo joins top brands Samsung, Apple, Huawei, and OPPO on IDC’s top five list.

According to the latest figures from IDC, Vivo sold 18.1 million units in the first quarter, up from 14.6 million units sold in the same period the year before.

IDC said the higher sales this year was greatly influenced by Vivo’s effort to reach its target market with selfie camera features that have been earning a lot of hype from under-30 consumers in China. Vivo has also established a market in India as a sponsor of the Indian Premier League 2017, IDC said.

“We’re very pleased that our team’s hard work and dedication has been recognized by IDC in their latest industry survey,” Vivo’s senior vice president, Alex Feng, said in a statement posted on their website.

He continued: “Over 100 million end users around the world have chosen our smartphones, and we expect that number to grow as we roll out new technologies and 5G-compatible features in future smartphone models.”

Meanwhile, Vivo Philippines has partnered with Smart Communications Inc. in March to provide better connections for smartphone users.

With Vivo’s smartphones and Smart’s strong connectivity, both companies believe consumers will “be able to take advantage and enjoy the powerful LTE network” the latter is putting in place.

Hazel Bascon, Vivo PH vice president and head of sales, believes the team-up means better connections for consumers. “With this tie-up, our customers will be able to make improved connections, whether on the web or with each other, because Smart has always been known for its premium service.”

“The high quality features of Vivo mobile phones, combined with Smart’s exclusive promos, and speedy and reliable services, ensure a greatly enhanced smartphone experience for Filipino customers,” she added.