VIVO V5 PLUS, THE PERFECT SELFIE PHONE, IS NOW IN THE PHILIPPINES

Top five global premium brand Vivo unveiled the Vivo V5 Plus last January 21 at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium in Pasay City. Dubbed the “perfect selfie” phone, the Vivo V5 Plus is equipped with the world’s first 20-megapixel dual front camera and breakthrough features that address the needs of selfie-loving Filipino consumers. In photo (above, left to right): Vivo Philippines trade marketing director Lindsay Guan, CEO Ted Xiong, vice president Hazel Bascon, national sales manager Robert John Decillo, singer KZ Tandingan, brand director Annie Lim and after sales service manager Sajid Silvestre try out the Vivo V5 Plus perfect selfie phone. Below: the Vivo V5 Plus, the newest flagship phone from Vivo, which features the most advanced selfie technology to date.