Vivotek introduces new surveillance cameras

TAIPEI, TAIWAN: Vivotek, a global IP surveillance provider, introduced a new surveillance camera with extreme weather support on Monday.

SD9364-EH, an IR (infrared) speed dome network camera has H.265 compression–or High Efficiency Video Coding, a new video compression standard—which can save up to 50 percent of bandwidth with same image quality, compared to H.264.

It also has 30x optical zoom and an IR up to 250 meters, which makes the subject more visible, even in the dark, Vivotek said.

Vivotek also introduced a new stereo network camera for retail solutions, the SC8131, which can provide accurate traffic analysis. SC8131 is used to optimize operating decisions, improve staff management and boost sales productivity.

Its varifocal illumination makes the picture clear, instead of the usual scattered shot with conventional illumination, the company said.

Vivotek surveillance cameras keep and analyze their captured object through the Vivotek VAST software, the professional video and central management software designed for managing all Vivotek IP (internet protocol) surveillance products.

“We not only provide surveillance, the information we have collected is important in the IoT [Internet of Things] system. This is our mission and our vision,” Bridgette Pan of Vivotek told members of the press.

Currently, Vivotek distributes its products to the U.S., Mexico, India, Dubai, and The Netherlands.