Vizcaya gives cash to 7 centenarians

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: The provincial government gave recognition to seven centenarians who also received P100,000 cash incentive each. The centenarians this year are Elizabeth Baingan of San Nicolas, Bayombong; Segundo Bay-An of Belance, Dupax del Norte; Marcelina Velasco of Ibung, Villaverde; Benito Duntogan of Nansiakan, Kayapa; Macaria Sagun of Masoc, Bayombong; Guinami Dinangwayan of Salingsingan, Ambaguio; and Ortag Ngola of Nagsabaran, Diadi town. Governor Carlos Padilla said there were already 43 centenarians who have received the same cash incentive amounting to P4.3 million in compliance with the Centenarian Ordinance passed during the term of former Gov. Ruth Padilla in 2014. The ordinance aims to encourage and promote healthy lifestyle among Novo Vizcayanos with the provision of a financial assistance of P100,000 upon reaching the age of 100.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO