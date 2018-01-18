Vizcaya launches program to plant wild plants, trees

WILD plant species will soon be a common sight in Nueva Vizcaya with the launching of the provincial government’s rehabilitation and preservation project for forests and watershed areas.

The project called “Plantation Establishment of Wild Food Plants for Wildlife” will include the planting of indigenous species initially in a 10-hectare forestland area.

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENARO) has identified 20 species of wild trees and plants to select from for planting, which include guava, bignai, kamagong, and katmon, among others.

Forester Tito Tanguilig of PENARO said a seedling production nursery will be established for the propagation of trees and wild food plant species.

“Being the watershed haven of Cagayan Valley [Region 2], Nueva Vizcaya has been persistent in developing and rehabilitating its critical watershed,” Tanguilig said.

Particularly, the provincial government is focusing on the preservation of wild plants at the Lower Magat Eco-Tourism Park (LMETP) established in Diadi town, some 280 kilometers north of Manila, with an area of 1,200 hectares.

Tanguilig said PENARO in its effort to protect watershed areas in the province is partnering with SN Aboitiz Power-Magat Inc.

SN Aboitiz owns and operates the 360-MW Magat Hydroelectric Power Plant in the border of Isabela and Ifugao provinces.

He said LMETP has the potential to become a favorite destination for recreation and relaxation, and educational and scientific purposes.

“It also has an important biological conservation area that plays a vital role in the economy, culture, and health of the surrounding communities,” Tanguilig said.

According to PENARO, the ultimate goal of the project is to rehabilitate degraded and unproductive lands of LMETP through planting, including wild plants for food.

“We have chosen indigenous or native tree and food plant species because of its enticing characteristics to wild animals like birds, which will also restore and increase the wildlife species in the area,” Tanguilig said.

He said birds eat fruits and produce droppings that have seeds, which result in the natural propagation of plants and trees.

“We do not attempt to replicate the original forests but we want to bring back the structure, function, productivity, and species biodiversity of the original forest ecosystem,” Tanguilig added.

He said the three-year project will also provide livelihood to residents living near the watershed areas in San Luis and Bugnay in Diadi town, through seedling production and preparatory activities for the plantation establishment.