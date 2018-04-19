Vizcaya mining firms boost reforestation

Two foreign-based mining firms in Nueva Vizcaya, in support for the government’s National Greening Program (NGP), have planted a total of 3.8 million trees, according to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Mario Ancheta, MGB Cagayan Valley director, said the mining companies were able to contribute much to the government’s extensive reforestation efforts in the Philippines, particularly within and outside their respective host communities in Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces.

Ancheta said OceanaGold Philippines Inc. (OGPI) has already planted at least 2.1 million trees since 2010 while FCF Minerals Corp. (FCF) has planted some 1.7 million trees since 2007, providing livelihood opportunities to local farmers who are engaged in seedling production, planting, and maintenance of plantation sites.

Since 2013, OGPI has been operating the Didipio village gold and copper mine in the mineral-rich upland town of Kasibu in Nueva Vizcaya. The London-based FCF, which is 100-percent owned by the British Metals Exploration Plc, started commercial operations of its Runruno village Gold-Molybdenum Project in Quezon town since 2017, also in Nueva Vizcaya.

OceanaGold Sustainable Agro-Forestry Inc. (OGSAI), a corporation tasked by the OGPI for its reforestation and rehabilitation programs, has also included bamboo in its propagation of different forest and fruit tree species such as mahogany, gmelina, narra, among others, in the rehabilitation of the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino’s watershed areas.

David Way, OGPI general manager, said OGSAI serves as the service provider in the implantation and management of all of OGPI’s forestry projects in support to the National Greening Program, generating jobs and employment for locals in the area.

“As a green, sustainable, and responsible mining company, we take our forestry programs seriously. We set up OGSAI as an affiliate company to take care of all the forestry initiatives for OGPI in the Philippines,” Way said.

“We conduct our reforestation and rehabilitation program while developing a resource-based livelihood among the residents in our host and nearby communities,” he added.

Also for commercial tree plantations, Way said OGSAI has developed and still maintains OGPI’s central nursery, demo farm and training center in Barangay Tucod in Cabarroguis town in Quirino for the production and supply of various forest and fruit tree seedlings.

“OGSAI’s vision is to replace the trees removed as part of the establishment and mining at Didipio Mine, while also establishing a successful economic enterprise which will provide sustainable benefits beyond the life of mine,” Way said.

Farmers also involved

On the other hand, Peter Storey, FCF general manager, said they have tapped the help of Quezon town farmers in their bid to provide them a source of income while reinforcing the government’s efforts on the National Greening Program.

“One of our initiatives is the Mining Forest Program with a central nursery which already produced the 1.766 million assorted seedlings, and established 196.65 hectares of reforestation areas in the province [of Nueva Vizcaya],” Storey said.

He said the seedlings they continually produce are donated and planted within and outside the host Runruno community in Quezon town.

“In Runruno alone, our more than 162,000 various seedlings planted has a survival rate of 92.293 percent,” Storey said.

He also noted that as of July last year, their Tree Cutting Permit Terms of Reference that requires the replacement of 100 seedlings for every tree cut had a compliance rate of 126 percent

According to Storey, a tripartite agreement with the DENR and the Magapuy Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MFMPC) in 2016 also paved the way for the identification of 100 hectares of land in Barangay Magapuy for the planting of coffee seedlings.

He said they provided the seedlings and financial assistance for the plantation’s maintenance for two years with the supervision of the DENR while the farmers did the planting.

“So far, we have already provided 15,000 coffee seedlings and [the farmers]have planted 15 out of the 100-hectare plantation through MFMPC members,” Storey said.

“This is a great help for farmers like us. Despite negative views about this project, it has succeeded with proper implementation and cooperation,” Richard Cordero, MFMPC manager, said.

Cordero said he looks forward to the benefits they will gain from the coffee plantation project to augment their income and be able to send their children to school.