Vizcaya professor gets highest literature award

BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya: Prof. Lovella Gamponia-Velasco of this town was conferred the highest Gawad Julian Balmaseda award for her research paper on the women writers in the province of Nueva Vizcaya.

Velasco received the award and P100,000 from the Commission on the Filipino Language or Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) on Friday at the Bulwagang Romualdez at the KWF office in Manila.

According to KWF, Velasco’s “Ubbóg Ti Asin: Kuwento at Kuwenta ng mga Babaeng Mannúrat,” was chosen as the best dissertation for the 3rd Gawad Julian Cruz Balmaseda.

She said women writers in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) are at the fringes when literature of the region is discussed yet they have a very rich body of works.

”My dissertation aims not only to promote Nueva Vizcaya but also the women writers from this province. More importantly, it aims to make them known as women and women writers and to give them a voice in issues of women’s freedom,” Velasco said.

Velasco obtained her doctorate degree in literature with high honors from the University of Santo Tomas in 2016.

At present, she is a professor at the College of Arts and Sciences at the Nueva Vizcaya State University where she teaches language and literature.

The Gawad Julian Cruz Balmaseda is awarded to exceptional thesis and dissertation in the fields of science, mathematics and social sciences which are written in Filipino.

It is awarded annually during Julian Balmaseda Day (1895-1947) in honor of Julian Cruz Balmaseda, the famous poet, critic and scholar in the Filipino language. He also served as director of the Surian ng Wikang Pambansa, now the KWF.

Also awarded the Gawad Julian Balmaseda and P100,000 was Christian Ezekiel Mananis Fajardo of the University of the Philippines for his masteral thesis “Ang Tira Bakal bilang (Kon)Teksto ng Katawang Nagtatanghal” which pertains to the staging of Biyernes Santo sa Lungsod San Fernando, Pampanga.