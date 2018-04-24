Vizcaya Prohibits vaping in public

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: Governor Carlos Padilla signed the new anti-vaping ordinance which prohibits vaping in public considering its threat to human health. Vaping is now added to the prohibited acts under the smoke-free ordinance which took effect in 2010. Vice Governor Lambert Galima Jr. said the ordinance, which is now being published before its full implementation, prohibits vaping in public among children, minors and adults and that violators will be penalized. The ordinance also requires persons in charge of public places and conveyances with “No Smoking” billboards and signages to also include a “No Vaping” sign that is visible to the public.