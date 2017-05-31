VJ search winners join Myx family

Winners of the Myx VJ Search 2017 officially join the music channel in hosting various entertaining shows in addition to the current Myx Squad of Robi Domingo, Sharlene San Pedro, Jairus Aquino, Ai dela Cruz, Tippy Dos Santos, Alex Diaz, Sunny Kim, and Donny Pangilinan.

Blogger Kim Cruz, the youngest in the competition at 19, said she was shocked when her name was called as one of the winners.

“I’m so thankful [of the win]. Most of them are four or five years older, and I was scared to be treated like a baby. Age should not be a problem. You guys, just go for what you want to do. I’m working at this age also, and I’m studying at the same time. Just go for your dreams,” the student imparted.

Sports enthusiast Turs Daza, who plays basketball, rugby and soccer, said it’s those close to him who were shocked when they learned he was a Myx VJ Search finalist as he’s known to be shy and reserved.

“Honestly, you can do anything you said you might do. You shouldn’t let other’s opinions limit you, because at the end of the day, whatever you do is your responsibility and whatever others do, that’s only their opinion of you,” he said.

Radio DJ, events host, digital influencer and model Debbie Then revealed she first auditioned in the MYX VJ Search when she was only 16 years old back in 2011.

“Persevere and keep trying. If you really believe that this is for you, keep trying until you get it. Don’t stop if you know in your heart it’s for you.”

Meanwhile, jock and foodie JC Tevez shared his adamant belief and even quoted his idol, Chris Pratt.

“Don’t die regretting. I never stopped believing. Don’t ever give up. Go get it. Never have a plan B. And if you love what you do, you got to keep going … and we’re here!”

The four new VJs were chosen out of 12 finalists who made it in this year’s competition. They stood out in the weeks of guest hosting stints in the music channel’s various shows.