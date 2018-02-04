VLF 14 calls for new plays

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Tanghalang Pilipino Inc. and the Writer’s Bloc Inc. are calling on emerging and established Filipino playwrights to submit new one-act plays to the 14th Virgin Labfest (VLF), to be held at the CCP in late June and early July.



For this year, the VLF will choose 12 one-act plays. It is open to submissions of works of various themes and genres that:

• Have a maximum running time of 40 minutes.

• Must have not been previously published in a book and/or staged commercially for more than two performances. Staged readings and one-time workshop productions are allowed.

• May be in Filipino, English, Cebuano, Hiligaynon or Ilocano. Works in the last three regional languages must be accompanied by a Filipino translation. Entries in other Filipino languages or dialects will be considered, but a Filipino translation of these texts might be needed, based on the availability and capability of performers.

Entries must include the playwright’s full name and contact address.

Two hard copies of each entry must be addressed and submitted to: Clotilde Lucero or Nikki Torres, Performing Arts Department, Upper Basement, Cultural Center of the Philippines, Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

Soft copies of the entries may also be sent in .doc or .pdf format only to thewritersblocinc@gmail.com and/or nikkigtorres@gmail.com.

Submission deadline is 12 midnight of February 28.

An annual theater festival of unpublished, unstaged, untried and untested one-act plays, the VLF has helped revitalized Philippine theater since its establishment in 2005.

It has introduced a new generation of Filipino playwrights, including Layeta Bucoy, Allan Lopez, Jose Dennis Teodosio, Debbie Tan and Dingdong Novenario.

The CCP organizes the festival with Tanghalang Pilipino, its resident theater company, and the Writer’s Bloc, a Manila-based group of aspiring and veteran dramatists headed by award-winning playwright and screenwriter Rody Vera.

For more details, send an email to nikkigtorres@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/thevirginlabfest