VMCC gets another medical equipment from PCSO

PCSO Chairman Anselmo Pinili and Gene­ral Manager Alexander Balutan presented a check amounting to P4,888,888 to Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) for the procurement of one unit Digital Videostroboscopy Machine on May 3 at the agency headquarters at Sun Plaza Building in Mandaluyong City.

Receiving the check was VMMC director Dominador Chiong. Chairman Pinili and GM Balutan were assisted by directors Marlon Balite, Jesus Manuel Suntay, Sandra Cam, AGM for Charity Sector Larry Cedro and Project Evaluation Officer 2 Charina Laqui representing Charity Assistance Department Manager Rubin Magno.

Chiong thanked PCSO for its unwavering support to the institution that provides hospitalization, medical care and treatment to Filipino veterans and patients who suffer from inflictions arising from their services in the Philippine Commonwealth Army, Philippine Scouts or as guerrillas during the war which was later extended to members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and their dependents.

The P4,888,888 cheque released is in fulfilment of the P11 million donation of PCSO to VMMC through Board Resolution No. 365 Series of 2015 amended by Board Resolution No. 187 Series of 2016.

The first slash of P11M was granted in December last year for the appropriation of one phacoemulsification and posterior segment retina machine for the modern cataract surgery in which the eye’s internal lens is emulsified with an ultrasonic handpiece and aspirated from the eye.

The Digital Videostroboscopy Machine

Stroboscopy is a special method used to visualize vocal fold vibration. It uses a synchronized, flashing light that passes through a flexible or rigid telescope. The flashes of light from the stroboscope are synchronized to the vocal fold vibration at a slightly slower speed, allowing the examiner to observe vocal fold vibration during sound production in what appears to be slow motion.

A strobe is used to visualize the mucosal waves across the vocal folds and is synchronized to the frequency of the voice. The mucosal waves are too fast for the human eye to appreciate. Therefore, the strobe slows this process by visualizing the mucosal wave across several cycles of vocalization.

JENNIFER BARILLO