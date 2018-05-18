Voice impersonator arrested; govt officials conned by ‘Binay, Tugade, Año’

IN case former vice president Jejomar Binay calls you on the phone asking for money for whatever reason, think before you pay up. Chances are, the caller isn’t Binay but a con artist whom police have just arrested.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde himself identified the suspect as Vimbi Avilla who not only impersonated the voice of the former vice president but also those of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año to extort money from unsuspecting individuals.

“We got information about this because Gen. Año directed [us]to go after this person because lately, he has been the target of the impersonation,” Albayalde told reporters in Filipino on Friday.

“He has victimized a lot of people, including elected officials. We don’t want to give the names but he already conned them. These officials think they don’t need to confirm the voice because they talk to these people everyday,” he said.

Confiscated were a revolver, pawnshop and money remittance receipts, SIM cards, and four cellphones believed to be used to call or text his victims.

Avilla was also previously arrested by the Manila Police District (MPD) for robbery and attempted murder.

He is currently under the custody of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Force Unit 4A for documentation.