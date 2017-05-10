‘Voice Kids PH 3’ champ releases debut album

It’s “The Voice” season once again and with the hopes of discovering a teenage singing star this time, the popular reality show has become The Voice Teens.

Previous seasons’ winners Mitoy Yonting (Season 1 Adults), Jason Dy (Season 2 Adults), Lyca Gairanod (Season 1 Kids) and Elha Nympha (Season 2 Kids) went on to have their own albums with notable achievement in the music scene. Nympha was chosen to be part of the US show “Little Big Shots” and Yonting, Dy and Gairanod getting part of ABS-CBN shows and being in demand for performances here and abroad.

Taking his turn in the spotlight months after winning the show is The Voice Kids Season 3 champion Joshua Oliveros from Team Lea, as he releases his self-titled debut album, featuring the carrier single “Nobela” originally by Join The Club. It also carries his covers of Cueshe’s “Ulan” and Orient Pearl’s “Pagsubok” and two of the songs he sang on the show—“Habang May Buhay” by AfterImage and “Mama” by Smokey Mountain.

Music Geek got to know more about this “hopeful son of Antique” with this interview, looking back to the day that he and his father barely had enough money to make it to the blind auditions.

Why did you join The Voice Kids?

I joined The Voice Kids to show my singing talent and to help my family.

What did your coach Lea Salonga teach you about singing?

I am thankful to Coach Lea for giving me advice and teaching me things like I should be on the right tone and if I’m singing, just think that my mother and father will be together again.

How does it feel to win The Voice Kids?

I am super happy I won The Voice Kids. Dahil mula sa umpisa po hanggang sa dulo na makarating ako sa grand finals marami pong sumusuportasa akin. Nagpapasalamat po ako kay God sa paggabay niya sa akin. Sa magulang ko po na laging nandiyan sa akin, at ngayon po ay buo na ang pamilya namin.

What’s your life like before The Voice Kids?

It was hard. I remember me and my father didn’t even have enough money to audition for The Voice Kids.

How’s your life after you won?

Nagpapasalamat po ako kay God dahil binigay niya po sa akin kung ano ang meron ako ngayon, mula sa umpisa nang sumali po ako hanggang sa huli sa grand finals hindi niya po ako iniwan at ginabayan niya po ako. Sobrang saya ko po talaga nung nanalo ako sa The Voice Kids at nung umuwi kami sa Antique hindi ko po in-expect na marami pong tao ang sumalubong sa akin at sobrang saya ko po sa araw na ‘yun.

How does it feel to have released your debut album?

I’m thankful to my MCA Music family for giving me an album because it was just my dream before. I hope my fans will support my album because I know they will like my songs.

What can you say about the songs?

Napakaganda po ng mga napiling ipakanta sa akin ng MCA para sa aking first album, talagang nababagay po ang mga kanta sa aking boses at lalo pong aantigin ang inyong mga puso. Sana ay masiyahan po kayo sa mga kanta ko dahil ito po ay handog ko sa inyo from the bottom of my heart.

What is your favorite song from the album?

Pagsubok at Nobela po.

What’s your message to your fans?

Ang mensahe ko lang po sa aking fans ay nagpapasalamat po ako sa kanilang lahat sa pagsuporta po nila sa akin mula sa umpisa hanggang makapasok ako sa grand finals para po ako’y maging champion ng The Voice Kids. Sana po ay hindi sila magsawang sumuporta sa akin. Thank You!