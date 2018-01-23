Volcano eruption, avalanche at Japan ski resort kills one

TOKYO: A Japanese soldier was killed on Tuesday after a volcano erupted near a popular Japanese ski resort, sparking an avalanche that left several injured and scores stranded up a mountain, officials said. Footage broadcast on Japanese television showed thick black smoke interspersed with falling rocks rolling down the snow-covered side of the volcano towards a ski slope. “One of the six members of the Self Defense Forces [injured in the incident]has died after being caught up in an avalanche,” a defense ministry spokesman told Agence France-Presse. The ministry had earlier said that six infantry personnel who had been on a training mission on Mt. Kusatsu Shirane, northwest of Tokyo, were hit by the avalanche but had been rescued. A local town official said that a total of 78 people, some of them suffering injuries, were stranded at a gondola station at the top of the mountain. The gondola has been stopped because of a power outage. The area had seen heavy snowfall in the hours leading up to the eruption, making the slopes ripe for avalanches.

