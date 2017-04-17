Volcanoes post another podium finish

Singapore: The Philippine Volcanoes spent their Holy Week bagging back-to-back bronze medals in the 2017 Singapore Sevens.

Under torrential conditions, the Transcom Lady Volcanoes were the first to book a bronze medal match after comfortably beating Indonesia 30 points to 0 in their final match in Pool B. After finishing second in their pool, behind Singapore, the Lady Volcanoes secured a semifinals clash against the number one seed Thailand.

The Lady Volcanoes fought back to beat Malaysia 17 points to 12 in the bronze medal match. The match was the only game of the tournament to go into extra time. Sylvia Tudoc was the hero scoring a golden point try to win it for the Lady Volcanoes and secure a podium finish for the second year in a row.

In the men’s division, the PH Volcanoes, recently backed by Globe Telecom have had a shaky start trailing in the first seven minutes 17 points to 0 against Singapore. The Volcanoes were little too late falling 17 points to five in the opening match. The Volcanoes however regained their winning form for the remainder of the tournament blitzing Indonesia 35 points to 0 and 47 points to 5 against Brunei.

The Volcanoes beat Thailand, a buzzer beater through young Madrona scoring after full time resulting in a 12 points to 10 victory. This secured a bronze medal finish and another piece of silverware for the Volcanoes in 2017.

The Volcanoes, with new blood did not disappoint. Jonel Madrona, voted Man of the Tournament and Joshua Aragon delivered for the team considering it was their first men’s tournament. Christian Vitug also showed promising potential. All three are graduates of the First Pacific U19 rugby development program.

“In the end, 7s is so unpredictable, so many close games at all levels. I am extremely happy to walk away with some silverware here in Singapore. Both teams used this as a pre-tournament warm up for the 2017 Southeast Games. We are on track, the Men’s identified some youth and the Women’s have seen what it takes to go one better,” said National Teams Head of the PRFU Jake Robrigado Letts.

The Men’s Volcanoes are bracing for the 15s Asia Rugby Championships while the SPI Volcanoes will be up against Sri Lanka, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates on May 14, 17 and 20 in Ipoh, Malaysia.