Volkswagen Passat GT gets GTI treatment

If you wish your Passat was as hardcore as a Golf GTI, then fret not: Volkswagen has revealed a limited edition, high-performance edition of the Passat dubbed the GT ahead of its debut in the Detroit Motor Show.

Based on the R-Line trim, the Passat GT gets some aesthetic and performance modifications from the base car, with bits and pieces from the GTI shelf, such as the iconic red line accent that stretches from the headlights to the upper part of the blacked out honeycomb grille.

What also makes the Passat GT different from the lower grade Passat models are the standard daytime-running LED lights as standard, an R-Line body kit with black accents, and a sport tuned suspension system specifically tuned for the GT. Complementing its aggressive look is the blacked out roof and side mirrors. Nineteen-inch Tornado wheels, black bumper accents, and red brake calipers give the GT intent, a nod to the current generation Mark 7 Golf GTI.

Piano black accents dominate the interior trim, from the center console to the air vents. Grey stitching contrasts the dominantly black leather seats. The standard infotainment system (with two USB ports) allows for Bluetooth connectivity, voice control, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, and SiriusXM satellite radio application with a three-month trial. A leather-wrapped steering wheel, 8-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, dual-zone Climatronic automatic climate control, and heated side mirrors are also included as standard.

Powering the Passat GT is an uprated version of Volkswagen’s VR6 – a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 280 hp at 6,200 rpm and 258 lb-ft (350Nm) of torque at 2,500 rpm, mated to a 6-speed DSG Tiptronic semi-automatic transmission. The V6 also does 19 mpg on the highway.

The Passat GT will be only be available in North America, however, with limited availability, and comes in four colors: Pure White, Reflex Silver, Platinum Grey, and Deep Black. The car will arrive in North American showrooms in the second quarter of 2018.