Volkswagen PH, GCMI launch Iloilo dealership

Volkswagen Philippines, the country’s number one European car brand in 2016, and Grand Canyon Multi-Holdings, Inc. launched recently the Iloilo dealership at the upper ground level of SM Iloilo along Benigno Aquino Sr. Avenue.

Volkswagen Iloilo is the result of a partnership between Volkswagen Philippines and GCMI, a successful automotive and car parts dealer established in 2005, which now has seven other dealerships in the city and Panay Island.

The Iloilo dealership is Volkswagen Philippines’ second in the central Philippines, the other being Volkswagen Bacolod.

The Volkswagen brand was launched in the country on September 27, 2013, under Ayala Corporation, spearheading the first five dealerships in the country: BGC in Taguig City; Quezon Avenue in Quezon City; Greenfield District Service Center at Sheridan in Mandaluyong City; Molito in Alabang, Muntinlupa; and North Reclamation Area in Cebu City. Volkswagen Pampanga was the sixth dealership in Volkswagen Philippines’ nationwide network when it opened in 2016.

Volkswagen Iloilo is expected to push the Volkswagen brand more aggressively in the central Philippines, particularly in the Iloilo, Capiz, Antique, and Aklan provinces of Panay Island—areas where the demand for premium European brands such as Volkswagen has grown strong, especially among professionals like doctors, lawyers, businessmen, overseas Filipinos, and seafarers.

GCMI, helmed by its President Jan Andrew Po, was founded by a family of Filipino businessmen–all based in Iloilo—supporting the development of the area’s automotive industry.

Volkswagen Iloilo is seen as an important addition to Volkswagen Philippines’ dealer network, and moves the much-loved Volkswagen brand closer to even more Filipinos nationwide. More than establishing dealerships, Volkswagen puts the premium motoring lifestyle experience within reach, after all, It’s More Than Just a Car.