Volkswagen PH introduces all-new Tiguan SUV, CSI’s Steps to Safety at MIAS

Volkswagen Philippines, the number one European car brand in the country in 2016, introduced City its new product lines as well as activated the second phase of the multi-awarded Child Safety Initiative with the “Steps to Safety” program at the 13th Manila International Auto Show on March 30 to April 2 at the World Trade Center in Pasay.

All-new Tiguan

The all-new 5-seat Tiguan compact SUV is powered by a 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-charged stratified injection (TSI) engine with BlueMotion Technology that generates a maximum output of 148 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and torque of up to 250 Nm at 3500 rpm, all coming from a compact, fuel-efficient Euro 6 emission-compliant engine mated to a 6-speed direct shift gear (DSG) transmission. This SUV is laden with safety features, most notably the airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver, the ISOFIX child seats’ anchorage points, and the Electronic Stabilization Program with the driver steering recommendation.

Crafter

Making also its debut in the MIAS is Volkswagen’s Crafter L 9-seater van, powered by the Euro 5 emission-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder Bi turbo-charged direct injection (TDI) diesel engine that produces maximum power of 160 HP at 3,500 rpm and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,800 rpm. The distinctive high roofline of the Crafter L complements the comfort features for passengers, such as individual seats, armrests, sliding windows, and climatic air-conditioning, plus the numerous safety systems such as the Electronic Stabilization Program, Anti-Lock Braking System, Traction Control System, and Hill Hold Assist.

The accessorized Crafter L on display was installed with 6 high-back Captain Seats, a 32” Samsung TV, touch-screen multimedia radio with navigation, window framing with van blinds, accent LED lights, and side step board.

Caddy

The 7-seater Caddy MPV, which was introduced at the Philippine International Motor Show in 2016, once more highlights its versatility, safety and power with its 2.0-liter 4Motion TDI engine mated to a 6-speed DSG transmission that generates maximum power of 138 HP at 4,200 rpm and maximum torque of 320 Nm between 1,750 to 2,500 rpm.

The Caddy offers flexible seating configurations as well as generous cargo space, while optimizing safety features such as airbags, an Electronic Stabilization Program, Hill Hold Control, and Cruise Control.

Accessorized Touran

The 7-seater Touran Comfortline variant displayed was installed with leather seats and touch-screen multimedia radio with navigation and mirror link. The Touran is powered by the 2.0-liter TDI engine mated to the 6-speed DSG that generates 108 HP of power and 280 Nm of torque from as low as 1,750 rpm. Its standard safety systems include the Electronic Stabilization Program with Anti-Slip Regulation and Electronic Differential Lock, Park Distance Control, 3-point belts for all seats, and the ISOFIX mounts for child safety.

Touareg Sport Edition

The Touareg mid-size SUV performs exceptionally well both as a luxury ride and as an off-roader. It is powered by the 3.0-liter 6-cylinder TDI engine that delivers 242 HP with maximum torque of 550 Nm and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Touareg is also equipped with the permanent 4Motion 4-wheel drive with air suspension, offering a high level of ride comfort. The unit on display has a Sport Edition package of 20” Mallory Alloy Wheels and front and rear under-run guard.

Passat Business Edition

The Passat mid-size luxury sedan comes in business edition package and was awarded the 2015 European Car of the Year as well as in the 2015 Geneva Motor Show as Best in Class Performance for interior and technology.

The best-in-class legroom and cargo capacity of the Passat is matched by the German-tuned, efficient BlueMotion 2.0-liter TSI engine generating 217 HP, managed by the 6-speed DSG transmission. The design and technological touches that make the Passat an ideal executive car include LED headlights, 18” alloy wheels, Adaptive Chassis Control, 12-way electric front seats, a navigation system, rear view camera, Active Info Display gauges, and a panoramic sunroof.

Accessorized Golf GTI

The Golf GTI has earned its reputation as the “ultimate sportsman” in the Volkswagen sports car family with the power it packs under the hood—a 2.0 TSI engine with 217 HP of power, mated to the 6-speed DSG transmission system and sports-tuned suspension.

The Golf GTI on display sported the distinctive 7.5J x 19-inch black/gloss, twin spoke light alloy wheels.

Polo Club Edition (Hatchback and Sedan)

The 5th-generation Polo, the favorite of young professionals and car lovers, comes as the Club Edition with touch-screen multimedia radio with navigation and mirror link plus rear sensors. The Polo Hatchback comes in hyper black wheels as part of the Club Edition package, while the Polo Sedan is equipped with motorsport Anthracite alloy wheels.

Both are powered by the 1.6-liter multi-point injection (MPI) petrol engine mated to a 6-speed AT that generates 104 HP of power and a maximum torque of 153 Nm.

Beetle Club Edition

Completing Volkswagen’s powerful, versatile, and safety-laden cast of vehicles on display this year at the 13th MIAS was the iconic Beetle in a much more modern twist with the Beetle Club Edition—an enhancement that complements the twin-charged 1.4 TSI engine and 7-speed DSG transmission system that generates 158 HP of power.

The Club Edition package includes leather upholstery; touch-screen multimedia radio with navigation and mirror link; front and rear sensors; and hyper black alloy wheels.

Child Safety Initiative’s Steps to Safety Program

Two years after its launch during the 11th MIAS, the award-winning CSI has been rolled out to more than 7,000 kids aged 4 to 8 years old and their parents all over Luzon and the Visayas.

The next level of the campaign, the “Steps to Safety” program, targets children from 9 to 12 years old. From the Junior Driving Course, the CSI will engage children using a virtual reality game app for them to more easily learn, and simultaneously apply, the basics of road safety. This CSI program will also be guided and facilitated by instructors from the Philippine Global Road Safety Partnership headed by Secretary General Alberto Suansing and Program Director Marte Perez.

The 13th MIAS was more than just another auto show, which made it the ideal venue to showcase Volkswagen’s world-class German craftsmanship, engineering, design, and automotive safety technologies, because for Volkswagen, it is more than just driving—- It’s More Than Just a Car.

For more information on Volkswagen models, or to request a test drive, log on to www.volkswagen.com.ph, visit any of the eight dealerships located at: Volkswagen BGC at 938 28th Street City Center, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City; Volkswagen Quezon Avenue at 1229 Quezon Avenue, Quezon City; Volkswagen Alabang at Unit 4 Molito Lifestyle Building, Commerce corner Madrigal Avenue, Alabang, Muntinlupa City; Volkswagen Greenfield District Service Center at 833 Sheridan Street, Barangay Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City; Volkswagen Pampanga at McArthur Highway, Dolores, City of San Fernando, Pampanga; Volkswagen Cebu at A. Soriano Avenue, North Reclamation Area, Cebu City; Volkswagen Iloilo (upper ground level of SM Iloilo along Benigno Aquino Sr. Avenue), and Volkswagen Bacolod (along Araneta Street, Singcang, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental).