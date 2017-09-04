Volkswagen PH promo makes it easier to own a Polo

Volkswagen Philippines, the exclusive importer and distributor of the country’s number one European car brand, has made owning your first German car so much easier.

Until September 30, 2017, Volkswagen Philippines offers the Polo Hatchback starting at P858,000 and the Polo Sedan at just P800,000, making it even manageable for young, upwardly mobile professionals and those about to make their mark in their chosen careers to experience a world-class, premium German-engineered vehicle.

The Volkswagen Polo is everything you’d want in a precision-engineered German vehicle, in a compact package that’s within your financial reach. The Polo, launched for the first time in 1975 and, for its 5th generation, introduced in the Philippine market in 2013, has become among Volkswagen’s most successful cars commercially and competitively, becoming a four-time winner of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

Both Polo Hatchback and Sedan come with a 1.6-liter, Euro 4 emission standard compliant with Multi Point Injection (MPI) gasoline engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, capable of generating maximum output of 105PS (103 hp) at 5,250rpm, and a maximum torque of 153 Nm at 3,750rpm.

The Polo Hatchback, in particular, exudes elegance in design and functionality that attracts both car enthusiasts and everyday motorists, offering for its owners a premium European image in the competitive hatchback segment. It also doesn’t scrimp on safety features: driver and passenger-side airbags (SRS); anti-lock braking system (ABS); rear park distance control (PDC) with acoustic warning signal; anti-theft with immobilizer and interior monitoring system; crash-safe body design; front and rear seatbelts; and ISOFIX-ready rear seats installed.

So, price and safety-wise, with the Polo Hatchback, there’s really nothing holding you back from enjoying life outside the confines of your workspace, on the road, and in your weekend and holiday destinations.

On the other hand, the Polo Sedan has a spacious, comfortable interior. There’s more room for friends and loved ones you’d want to tag along for weekend and holiday sojourns and even more space for stuff to help make the most of your trips.

And because the Polo Sedan is powered by a fuel-efficient engine, you can embark on more trips to your destinations, be they for work, leisure, or somewhere in between.

More than the attractive retail prices, the Volkswagen Polo Hatchback and Sedan will make you enjoy not just the drive, but the entire motoring lifestyle experience–a priceless proposition coming from one of the world’s most-recognized and most prestigious marques. After all, with Volkswagen, It’s More Than Just A Car.

To know more details, and to schedule a test drive, log on to www.volkswagen.com.ph, or visit any of the eight dealerships located at: Volkswagen BGC at 938 28th Street City Center, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City; Volkswagen Quezon Avenue at 1229 Quezon Avenue, Quezon City; Volkswagen Alabang at Unit 4 Molito Lifestyle Building, Commerce corner Madrigal Avenue, Alabang, Muntinlupa City; Volkswagen Greenfield District Service Center at 833 Sheridan Street, Barangay Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City; Volkswagen Pampanga at McArthur Highway, Dolores, City of San Fernando, Pampanga; Volkswagen Cebu at A. Soriano Avenue, North Reclamation Area, Cebu City; Volkswagen Iloilo (upper ground level of SM Iloilo along Benigno Aquino Sr. Avenue), and Volkswagen Bacolod (along Araneta Street, Singcang, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental). For provincial dealers, shipping and other delivery costs apply to the purchase of the Polo Hatchback and Sedan.