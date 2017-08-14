Volkswagen PH reports 133% sales increase

Volkswagen Philippines, the No. 1 European car brand in the country in 2016, has recently reported a unit sales increase of 133 percent for the first half of 2017 compared to the same period last year.

The exclusive Philippine importer and distributor of the German-based automaker sold over a cumulative 566 Volkswagen vehicles to buyers from January to end-June this year, compared to the 243 units sold in the same period in 2016, further reinforcing its bid to become the number one European car brand for two consecutive years.

The more-than-double sales output of Volkswagen Philippines has been attributed to robust sales performances across its model line-up.

New jetta, golf variants

Volkswagen Philippines’ volume driver and its No. 1 selling vehicle in 2016, the Jetta, has contributed substantially. Among the world’s most successful sedans, with already 14 million units sold in its six generations, the Jetta in the Philippines is expected to create a bigger sales impact come second half of 2017, as Volkswagen Philippines has just announced that the newest versions of the Jetta, the Business Edition+ and Business Edition, are now available in all its eight dealerships nationwide.

The Jetta is dubbed as the sedan “Made for Everyday Driving” with its stylish looks, feature-packed amenities, and remarkable comfort features. Being the only diesel model in the segment, its advanced technology and safety features reinforce the Jetta’s value-for-money proposition.

The Business Edition+ and Business Edition are equipped with Bi-Xenon headlights, Adaptive Front Lighting System, LED daytime running lights, 17-inch Lancaster alloy wheels and sunroof.

The interior features the Fender 8-speaker sound system, dual zone Climatronic air-conditioning, rain sensor, 6-way power driver seat plus lumbar adjust, leather seats, Keyless-Go with Push Start and the 5.8” Touchscreen Color Display Audio.

Safety highlights for the Business Edition+ include the Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Alert, and Front Assist with Forward Collision Warning.

The Jetta is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-charged direct injection (TDI) diesel engine mated to a 6-speed DSG transmission system which generates 150 PS (148 hp) of power at 3,500-4,200 rpm and a class-leading 340 Newton-meters of torque at 1,750-3,000 rpm.

Available exterior colors for the Jetta Business Edition+ and Business Edition are Black, Platinum Gray, Toffee Brown, Cardinal Red Metallic, Reflex Silver, Blue Silk, Pure White, and Moon Rock Silver. Interior color options are Black (not available for Toffee Brown) and Beige (not available for Platinum Gray and Reflex Silver).

For all these features, the Jetta is priced at P1.25 million for the Business Edition and P1.3 million for the Business Edition+.

Along with the Jetta, the new Golf GTS (Grand Touring Sport) is also available at Volkswagen dealerships. In over seven generations of production, the Golf has sold over 30 million units. In the Philippines, the Golf GTS comes in as the only diesel model in its segment.

The Golf GTS wagon body style carries the DNA of the original Golf, but offers 350 liters more cargo space if rear seats are folded (220 liters if not folded), than its hatchback version. The GTS wagon style is ideal for those who love the power and performance the Golf has been known for over the years, yet still value the comfort and space of a wagon.

The Golf GTS has two variants, the Business Edition+ and Business Edition. Both are powered by the 2.0 TDI diesel engine mated to the 6-speed DSG transmission system, and generates 150 PS (148 hp) of power at 3,500-4,200 rpm, and class-leading maximum torque of 340 Nm at 1,750-3,000 rpm.

The Golf GTS is available in eight exterior colors: Pure White, Reflex Silver, Tungsten Silver, Blue Silk, Tornado Red, Night Blue Metallic, Platinum Grey, and Black.

The Golf GTS Business Edition is priced at P1.35 million while the Business Edition+ is available at P1.4 million.

Much more than just exceeding sales goals, Volkswagen Philippines says it is fully committed to making every vehicle that rolls out of its dealerships exceed its owner’s expectations, because for Volkswagen, It’s More Than Just A Car.

For more details on the Jetta and the Golf GTS, and to arrange a test drive, log on to www.volkswagen.com.ph, or visit any of the brand’s eight dealerships located at: Volkswagen BGC at 938 28th Street City Center, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City; Volkswagen Quezon Avenue at 1229 Quezon Avenue, Quezon City; Volkswagen Alabang at Unit 4 Molito Lifestyle Building, Commerce corner Madrigal Avenue, Alabang, Muntinlupa City; Volkswagen Greenfield District Service Center at 833 Sheridan Street, Barangay Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City; Volkswagen Pampanga at McArthur Highway, Dolores, City of San Fernando, Pampanga; Volkswagen Cebu at A. Soriano Avenue, North Reclamation Area, Cebu City; Volkswagen Iloilo (upper ground level of SM Iloilo along Benigno Aquino Sr. Avenue); and Volkswagen Bacolod (along Araneta Street, Singcang, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental).