Volkswagen PH showcases best vehicles, deals in ‘Mabuhay Germany’ expo

Volkswagen Philippines, the No. 1 European car brand in the country, was among the key participants in the “Mabuhay Germany 2017” trade, culture, and lifestyle event at Bonifacio High Street Central, Taguig City on February 18 and 19.

“Mabuhay Germany 2017” featured the most comprehensive showcase of German products, services, traditions, and culture in the Philippines, and provided the Filipino community with a taste of Germany, a world leader in technology, engineering, and innovative endeavours.

Volkswagen Philippines, as the title sponsor of “Mabuhay Germany 2017,” threw its full support behind the event. It showcased the best of world-class German automotive engineering, craftsmanship, and design with display units of its vehicles, special financing deals, and freebies for those who had test drives.

The highlight of Volkswagen Philippines’ display was the Tiguan Business Edition compact SUV and the Beetle Club Edition.

As an added treat for families visiting the Volkswagen booth, Wolfi, the Volkswagen mascot, was on hand to greet and entertain.

“Mabuhay Germany 2017” is a project of the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI), in cooperation with the Manila Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and the local German Club. Volkswagen Philippines is among the members of the GPCCI.

