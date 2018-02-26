Volkswagen stages fun run

Over 30 members of the Volkswagen Jetta Club Philippines and Volkswagen Golf GTS Sportwagen Pilipinas embarked on another memorable Sunday run on February 18, this time to the picture-perfect countryside leading to Pico de Loro Cove in the coastal town of Nasugbu, Batangas.

The early morning ride, which started at the Volkswagen Bonifacio Global City (BGC) dealership, was called the “Fun Drive in the South,” with virtually every kilometer revealing picturesque sceneries and snapshots that everyone enjoyed—and most likely added to their social media memories.

Fun was the driving force for the loyal members of these two car clubs. The frequent weekend road trips served to highlight the stylishly functional, pleasurable, and exciting ride and drive characteristics of Volkswagen Philippines’ best-selling sedan and wagon.

Most of the club participants drove with their Jetta and Golf GTS units that were powered by a 2.0-liter Turbo-charged Direct Injection (TDI) diesel engine mated to a 6-speed DSG transmission system which generates 150 PS of power at 3,500 to 4,200 rpm and a class-leading 340 Nm of torque at 1,750 to 3,000 rpm.

All these features were enjoyed by drivers and passengers of the Jetta and Golf GTS throughout the route, from the smooth and straightaways of the South Luzon Expressway, to the tricky rolling hills of Cavite and Batangas.

To highlight, as well, that driving safely and responsibly would also be a shared priority among the two car clubs and Volkswagen, a road safety talk was delivered by Alberto Suansing of the Philippine Global Road Safety Partnership. Suansing reiterated that, even if the Jetta and the Golf GTS had excellent passive safety systems built into them, motorist and pedestrian safety would still ultimately fall into the hands of the humans behind the wheel.

This “Fun Drive in the South” also kept the “fun” part going even outside the confines of the vehicles. Various activities were held, and special tokens were given away to participants. There were lots of stopovers along the way for those share-worthy photo opportunities, including one with the iconic “Parrot’s Beak” summit of Mount Pico de Loro in the background. Sumptuous meals were likewise offered at the seaside sanctuary that is Pico de Loro Cove in Nasugbu.

What would have been a lazy, laid-back Sunday was transformed into an enjoyable, memorable joy ride. The teamwork and camaraderie among car clubs and the dealership proves that the world-class Volkswagen motoring lifestyle experience goes well beyond the confines of vehicles and the showroom. More than just producing vehicles built with the latest in automotive engineering and design technologies and a heritage spanning generations, Volkswagen is building an automotive community where humans, machines, and nature interact seamlessly. Because, with Volkswagen, It’s More Than Just A Car.

