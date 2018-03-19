Volkswagen stops production of New Beetle

Volkswagen announced at the Geneva Motor Show that it will cease production of the New Beetle 20 years after its introduction in 1998 as a retro revival for the storied Beetle, which had made a huge influence in the automotive industry.

Volkswagen Research and Development head Frank Welschsaid in a report from Autocar that “two or three generations [of the Beetle]is enough for now” and the ID Buzz concept, which was heavily inspired by the Volkswagen Typ 2 bus, will have a production version and it will take the place of the Beetle in its line-up by 2022 based on its new electric car platform.

He added Beetle was “made with history in mind; you can’t do it five times and have a new new, new Beetle.”

“People asked when production starts on the car, so we decided to go that way. Better to have that than having five generations of a new Beetle,” Welsch said.

The New Beetle was unveiled in 1998 after being conceived as a concept car in 1994, paying homage to the classic Beetle with its iconic shape and design. It was later evolved in its second generation in 2011.

The ID Buzz electric concept was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show that takes cues from the Volkswagen Typ 2 Bus, and will serve as its next “heritage” model.