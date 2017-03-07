Volleybelles enjoin Filipinos to be more active

Latest stats in Healthy Living Index shows the Philippines placing ninth among 15 Asia-Pacific countries. This indicates that while Filipinos have an awareness of various health risks, it’s unhealthy habits and poor lifestyle choices that caused the country’s rank to plummet, raising concern over the country’s population health condition.

It is this pressing concern that led insurance company Philam Life shift its focus to improving the quality of life of every Filipino through health and wellness efforts through its Vitality program.

Introduced in 2015, the program seeks to help its customers make better decisions that contribute to their overall wellness, and rewarding them along the way thru the Philam Vitality Active app.

Users are tasked to complete a short questionnaire to calculate one’s Vitality Age as gauge. They will then be given weekly challenges by completing a certain number of steps as measured by a fitness device or free fitness app.

For every challenge successfully completed for two consecutive weeks, users will receive exciting rewards such as free passes to SM Cinema, SM Ice Skating, SM Bowling, Blink, and Exploreum.

“Realizing how important good health is and how it is central to human happiness and economic progress, Philam reinvents life insurance by changing the general attitude towards health,” said Philam Life CEO Aibee Cantos.

To further this advocacy, Philam Life enlisted two of the country’s greatest volleyball players – Alyssa Valdez and Mika Reyes as Vitality Active’s ambassadors.

Like the app-based wellness program, Alyssa and Mika aim to bring out the best in every Filipino by encouraging citizens to be more fit and active.

Choose #ActiveAlyssa or #ActiveMika to take the fitness test and join the Live Active Challenge. Download the app on App Store Philippines and Google Play, and get a chance to win exciting prizes.