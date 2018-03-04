Voltes shock Global Cebu in PFL

JPV Marikina FC unleashed its Japanese attackers to score a 2-1 stunner over powerhouse Global Cebu FC, as it opened its campaign in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday night at the Marikina Sports Complex.

Striker Ryuki Kozawa and midfielder Keigo Moriyasu struck in opposite halves to seal Voltes’ victory.

It was a memorable and triumphant first home game for JPV Marikina.

Moriyasu scored from outside the box to push the Dan Padernal-mentored booters ahead just 13 minutes into the game.

Kozawa doubled the lead in the 75th minute blasting through Global Cebu’s porous defense then clinically fired a shot through goalkeeper Junjun Badelic.

With just a minute remaining, the visiting Visayan team got a consolation goal off a free kick by Dominic Del Rosario.

Global coach Marjo Allado mostly utilized his second stringers in the loss as the last season’s runner-up is having an ongoing campaign in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean zone.

Adding to the Cebuanos’ sorry start to the season was starting forward Curt Dizon’s injury.

Dizon, who was wheeled out of the field due to a possible fractured arm, is playing a vital role in Global’s AFC Cup campaign. The Azkals standout scored the squad’s lone goal so far in the second-tier continental club tournament.

Meanwhile, debuting teams Davao Aguilas FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo are still playing press time at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.