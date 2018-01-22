‘Volunteer’ Acura ready to take on the best in Rolex 24

Once upon a time, it was somewhat common for a group of guys to get together, build a race car and head to the Rolex 24 At Daytona with a team made up of volunteer crew members.

For the most part, those days are now in the past. But now and then, there’s a team like the Ohio-based HART program, which reminds us of how it used to be. HART – an acronym for Honda of America Racing Team – consists of a group of Honda engineers who volunteer their time to field race cars.

“We all have day jobs,” said Chad Gilsinger, a Honda engineer who will co-drive the No. 69 Acura NSX GT3 in the GT Daytona (GTD) class in the Rolex 24 with Ryan Eversley, Sean Rayhall, and John Falb. “None of us get paid to do this. Every single bit of time on the car is done after hours on our own time. We do a lot of work in the evenings and on weekends, and even at the races. We’re just here because we love the sport, we love our product and we want to compete.”

While this year marks the team’s first foray into the Rolex 24, the team is familiar with the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge fans. The team owns 16 race victories in Continental Tire Challenge competition, good for a tie for fifth on the series’ all-time win list, and the team’s history goes back even further than that.

“Back in 1989, a group of Honda engineers went to a little club 24-hour race at Nelson Ledges [in Ohio], and they saw that most of the cars were basically like little performance street cars racing around the track,” Gilsinger said. “A group of guys put together a proposal to Honda corporate to try and see if they could get a couple cars that were old test cars and a little bit of budget to try and do their own club racing.”

“It just snowballed from there. I think it was in the mid-90s, we got into Super Touring cars when that was in the States for a couple years. We ran the Firehawk Series and we moved into GRAND-AM, and then it turned into IMSA. We’ve always run mostly Civics, Preludes, Accords, stuff like that.”

Partnerships

The team was absent from the Continental Tire Challenge in 2017, as the manufacturer launched the new Acura NSX GT3 race car with a pair of entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship fielded by Michael Shank Racing (MSR) with Curb-Agajanian. They also ran a pair of cars in Pirelli World Challenge with Real Time Racing. Shanks’s program embedded the HART program engineers so they could gain extra knowledge.

“We got a couple wins with MSR in IMSA and the car has evolved pretty well,” Gilsinger said. “Fortunately, the car has always had reliability, so I hope we can continue that. The good thing is that I think we’re in pretty good shape there.

“Now, it’s just a matter of our team getting a handle on running a car like this, running an event like this and making it to the end. Of course, we want to finish on the podium, but more importantly, we just want to do a good job and prove that we can run a car at this level and make it to the end,” he added.

The car has plenty of pace, as evidenced by Eversley’s fifth-place performance in qualifying at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on the first weekend of January. And while his full-time job the last few years was racing Acuras for Real Time Racing, Eversley also has a lot of previous experience working with Gilsinger and HART.

An even bigger story would be if the team could pull off a victory in the Rolex 24. It’s not that far-fetched an idea according to Gilsinger and Eversley.

“You always want to win or finish on the podium,” Gilsinger said. “But what I’ve always told my guys is that for me, as long as we can be equal to another team running the same car, that’s step one. If you have another person running an NSX and they’re finishing on the podium and we’re finishing 20th, that’s not good.

