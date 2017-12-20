Volunteers of anti-illegality movement in Quezon take oath

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: Governor David Suarez on Tuesday led the oath-taking of 9,000 volunteers of the Provincial Union of Leaders against Illegality (PULI). Chief Supt. Ma O Aplasca, Police Regional Office 4A (Calabarzon) director, attended the event held at the Quezon Convention Center in this city. Suarez created PULI to help the provincial government maintain peace and order, particularly at the barangay (village) level. PULI volunteers will serve as sources of information in the community to avert crimes and mobilize community-based programs and campaigns including anti-drug related activities. The PULI movement was named after Apolinario de la Cruz, also known as Hermano Puli, a local hero of Quezon during the Spanish regime whose heroism Suarez hopes will be emulated by PULI volunteers. Councilors Ferdinand Talabong, Dominic Reyes, Claro Talaga and Raquel Mendoza; provincial Agriculturist Roberto Gajo; Health Officer Grace Santiago; and Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon Philippine National Police Acting Director, witnessed the oath-taking.