Volunteers start tracing 160-km Death March route

ORION, Bataan: Celebration of the 76th Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan kicked off with the launching on Saturday of Freedom Trail, which will trace the 160-kilometer Death March route from Bataan to Capas, Tarlac.

Retired general Resty Aguilar of the Historical Division of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office said 300 volunteers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police and reservists from the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) were the initial participants.

The ROTC reservists were in the lead pack and will continue to lead every year in the Freedom Trail sponsored by the Veterans Bank, he said.

War records showed that 70,000 Filipino and American soldiers were forced by Japanese forces to march from Mariveles, Bataan, starting on April 10, 1942 and from Bagac, Bataan, on April 11, 1942 to Capas, Tarlac, after Bataan fell on April 9, 1942.

Aguilar said in 1945, there were 400,000 Filipino veterans recognized by the United States and another 400,000 unrecognized.

“Out of the 400,000 recognized, only 6,000 are left,” the retired general added.

The youngest living World War II veterans are 92-93 years old while the oldest ones are 100-103 years old and are mostly already bed-ridden.

Aguilar said unlike in the Death March, participants in the Freedom Trail will not hike 140 kilometers but only 10 kilometers each group.

Private First Class Pablito Hericio, Bataan Ready Reserve Battalion, said in Filipino when asked why he was joining the march, “We want to somehow feel what our soldiers in World War II experienced, the better for us to appreciate their sacrifices for the country.”

Marchers who started at Zero Kilometer Death March marker in Mariveles, Bataan, at past 6 a.m. arrived at the 30 Km Death March marker at the Puting Buhangin Elementary School in Orion, Bataan, before 12 noon.

Two war veterans from Bataan shook hands and returned salutes of the arriving marchers.

The marchers are expected to arrive in Capas, Tarlac, on Sunday.

Filipina Monica de Ocampo and her American husband with their two children from Hawaii joined the march for less than a kilometer.

She said her father and grandfather were among those in the 1942 Death March.

“The Death March markers are in excellent shape and painted in the last three weeks,” Richard Hudson, vice president of the Filipino-American Memorial Endowment, said.

The memorial endowment takes charge of maintaining the markers, one of which was destroyed but later replaced for P35,000, according to Hudson.

He said there are a total of 138 markers–100 in Bataan, 31 in Pampanga and 7 in Tarlac.

Hudson added that there were lesser markers in Tarlac because the marchers were loaded in box cars pulled by trains from San Fernando, Pampanga, before marching to Capas.

“They walked under 42 degrees of the heat of April,” he said.