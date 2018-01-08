Volvo Cars to add electrified cars in model range

Volvo Cars, the premium carmaker, has announced that every new Volvo model it launches from 2019 will have a hybrid or electrified variant, marking a historic start for cars with electrification at the core of its future business.

The announcement represents one of the most significant moves by any carmaker to embrace electrification and highlights how, over a century after the invention of the internal combustion engine (ICE), electrification is paving the way for a new chapter in automotive history.

“This is about the customer,” said Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars president and chief executive. “People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs. You can now pick and choose whichever electrified Volvo you wish.”

Volvo Cars will introduce a portfolio of electrified cars across its model range, embracing fully electric cars, plug in hybrid cars, and mild hybrid cars.

It will launch five fully electric cars between 2019 and 2021, three of which will be Volvo models and two of which will be high performance electrified cars from Polestar, Volvo Cars’ performance car arm. Full details of these models will be announced at a later date.

These five cars will be supplemented by a range of petrol and diesel plug in hybrid and mild hybrid 48-volt options on all models, representing one of the broadest electrified car offerings of any carmaker.

This means that Volvo will carry ICE cars that are enhanced with electrified options across the range.

“Volvo Cars has stated that it plans to have sold a total of one million electrified cars by 2025. When we said it we meant it. This is how we are going to do it,” Samuelsson added.

The announcement underlines Volvo Cars’ commitment to minimizing its environmental impact and making the cities of the future cleaner. Volvo Cars is focused on reducing the carbon emissions of both its products as well as its operations. It aims to have climate neutral manufacturing operations by 2025.

The decision also follows this month’s announcement that Volvo Cars will turn Polestar into a new separately branded electrified global high performance car company. Thomas Ingenlath, senior vice president for design at Volvo Cars, will lead Polestar as chief executive officer.