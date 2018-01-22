Volvo Cars electrification strategy recognized by United Nations

Volvo Cars, the premium carmaker, has been recognized by the United Nations for its groundbreaking electrification strategy in the latest report from the UN’s Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The report, launched at the Global Compact’s annual high-level meeting in New York City, focuses on the progress that Global Compact members have made in supporting the delivery of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It highlights 10 chief executives that have taken particularly bold and disruptive action, including Volvo Cars president and Chief Executive Officer Håkan Samuelsson.

The Global Compact has also recognized Volvo Cars as a LEAD member, a group of the most committed, engaged, and ambitious companies within the Global Compact. A founding member of the Global Compact, Volvo Cars is one of only 44 LEAD companies out of a total of 9,500 members – and one of only two carmakers.

In the report entitled “Business Solutions to Sustainable Development,” Samuelsson laid out the company’s reasoning behind the electrification strategy.

“We’re doing this because we think this is the right future for Volvo Cars, and that it will make us stronger. It’s sound business,” said Samuelsson in the report.

With the announcement, Volvo Cars became the first established car company to fully embrace electrification and place it at the core of its future business. From 2019, every Volvo car launched will have an electric motor, marking the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine.

The electrification announcement was a watershed moment in the industry and Volvo Cars’ example has been followed since by other carmakers who have made similar announcements.

As part of its strategy, Volvo Cars will launch five fully-electric vehicles between 2019 and 2021. Three of these cars will be Volvo models and two will be Polestar performance cars. These cars will be supplemented by a range of plug in hybrid and mild hybrid options on all models, representing one of the broadest electrified car offerings of any carmaker.

“Volvo Cars is leading the way and we can see now that the automotive industry is waking up to its responsibilities. We are proud to be a LEAD member of the UN Global Compact and of being acknowledged for our industry-leading commitment to an electric future,” said Stuart Templar, director for Sustainability at Volvo Cars.